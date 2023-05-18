GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.96. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

