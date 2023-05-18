Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Globant Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $150.31 on Thursday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

