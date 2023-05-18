Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $127.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GLGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Globe Life stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

