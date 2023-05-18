Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

