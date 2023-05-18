Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

GVA opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $30,408,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $31,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,948,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 37.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 661,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

