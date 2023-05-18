Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

