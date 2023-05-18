Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.