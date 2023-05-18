Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.1 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

