Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.
Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.1 %
Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
