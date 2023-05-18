Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $866.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,223,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 440,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $13,143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies



Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

