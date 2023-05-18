Gregory S. Daily Buys 27,623 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

