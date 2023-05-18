Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HE opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

