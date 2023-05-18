HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.