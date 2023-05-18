HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

