HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 95,000 Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of Sphere 3D worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 3.4 %

ANY stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Sphere 3D Profile

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

