HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

