HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $275.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.