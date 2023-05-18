Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Health Catalyst by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 472,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

