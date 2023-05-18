Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,112 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

