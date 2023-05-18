Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,045.51

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,045.51 ($13.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,058.90 ($13.26). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.22), with a volume of 1,408 shares changing hands.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.34. The stock has a market cap of £82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -798.12%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

