Henrique Braun Sells 16,950 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

