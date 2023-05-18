Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

