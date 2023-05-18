HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $465.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

