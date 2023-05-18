HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 41,405 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,892,000 after buying an additional 67,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,487,000 after buying an additional 398,159 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

