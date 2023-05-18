HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.5 %

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

