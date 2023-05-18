HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 13,548 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.