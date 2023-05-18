HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,592 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

