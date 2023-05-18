HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 296,526 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 6.55% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

IOCT opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

