HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $163.73 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $237.55.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

