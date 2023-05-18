HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,958 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $477,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $909,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,625,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS MEAR opened at $49.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.