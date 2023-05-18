HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

