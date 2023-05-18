HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

