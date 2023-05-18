HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 759.7% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of DFS opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.