HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.91% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA EWD opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.58.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile
Ishares
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.