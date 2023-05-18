HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

