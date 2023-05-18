HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 11,759 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Select Energy Services worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 800,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 394,269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 311,900 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 743.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $919.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.97. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

