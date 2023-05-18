HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

