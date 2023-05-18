HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

