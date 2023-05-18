HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 191,733 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,733 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
