HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $295.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

