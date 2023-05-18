HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $32.21 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.