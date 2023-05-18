HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 49,216 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

