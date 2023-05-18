HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.