HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 153,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.
MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.43.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
