HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 53,257 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 53,257 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of UiPath worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.12 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

