HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,115 Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 12.16% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIRL opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.