HNI (NYSE:HNI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $26.77 on Thursday. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HNI by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 545,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,087,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

