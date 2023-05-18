Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.16. The company has a market cap of $296.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

