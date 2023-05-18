Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

HMN opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

