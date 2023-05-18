Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Horace Mann Educators Price Performance
HMN opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.
