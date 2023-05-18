Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HRL opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.