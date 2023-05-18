HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $485.25 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $487.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

