Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,154,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.