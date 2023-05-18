Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,154,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,723,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

